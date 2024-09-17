Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Racist graffiti on a bridge, underpass walls and a bus shelter in Portchester has been removed after fears were raised children would see it on their way to school.

Fareham resident Kevin Arrowsmith spotted the graffiti, attacking Muslims, on the bridge on Thursday, September 12 and reported it via email and in person at the borough council offices at Civic Way. He said children would be left in fear and upset after seeing it – and police are now investigating.

“I could see children reading it on their way to school,” he said. “The schools [Northern Infant and Junior schools] are for ages four to 11 years old. The graffiti is on a railway bridge in Upper Cornaway Lane next to Portchester Crematorium entrance, every funeral today (Thursday) has had to pass it, including a 16-year-old youth.”

Fareham Borough Council removed the graffiti quickly, with a spokesperson saying: “This would have been Hampshire County Council’s responsibility due to its location. However, due to the nature of the graffiti, we have sent out a team to steam clean it off and this has now been done.

The racist graffiti

“It was not only on the bridge, but also on the underpass, and a nearby bus shelter.”

Mr Arrowsimtih said the graffiti was still there on his way home at around 6.10pm that day and was “resolved” the following day.

He said: “It especially upsets me knowing that there will be young innocent children of all ethnicities seeing that on their way to school, I can’t imagine the upset and fear that has been installed in them.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are aware of racist graffiti on the railway bridge across Upper Cornaway Lane, Portchester. The matter is under investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police online or on 101 quoting 44240392710.

Fareham Borough Council’s policy is to remove racist, abusive and offensive material, which is present on council property, within five working days of being reported. With non-offensive graffiti, it can take up to 30 days. Perpetrators of graffiti can be prosecuted and the council is allowed to issue fines of up to £50.

Information on the council’s removal of graffiti policy can be found here – Graffiti Removal Policy (fareham.gov.uk)