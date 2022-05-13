Racist thug found guilty of hate crime in Hampshire is jailed for 13 months

Ricky Goodman, 36, from Southampton was found guilty at Southampton Crown Court on April 8 of racially aggravated assault.

Goodman was sentenced today to 13 months' imprisonment. His sentence was increased from nine months to 13 months' in recognition of the seriousness of the hate crime committed.

Goodman was a passenger in a car travelling along Vosper Road, Woolston, when he shouted racist abuse at a Chinese man who was going for a run during the afternoon of February 23, 2021.

Southampton Crown Court

The same car then pulled up alongside the victim again after he had turned into Victoria Road.

After a verbal altercation between the victim and occupants of the car, Goodman and others got out of the car and assaulted him, punching and kicking the victim whilst he was on the ground.

A second man, Rory Marshall, 24, from Southampton, was also found guilty today of assaulting the victim.

Marshall was sentenced to nine months' imprisonment.

Dr. Nathan Hall, chairman of the CPS Wessex hate crime scrutiny panel, said: ‘Hate crimes impact not only the victim, but also wider communities.

‘This conviction sends a strong message that hate crime is never justified and should never be tolerated or accepted under any circumstances.

‘It also demonstrates the commitment of the police and CPS Wessex, and all those who supported this prosecution, to ensure justice and to stand together against hate crime.’

Michael Ng, chairman of the Chinese Association of Southampton, said: ‘The Chinese Association of Southampton has been working in partnership with Hampshire Police and CPS Wessex during this difficult period.

‘We are grateful for the support provided by Hampshire Police and CPS Wessex as well as from various local communities.’

Andrew Coley, CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: ‘This is a nasty example of a person being targeted because of their race, which is a hate crime.

‘We know that such crimes have a profound effect on victims and the local community, and we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice.