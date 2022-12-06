The group smashed their way into Bradbeers department store in Bell Street, Romsey, through the front window. A substantial amount of menswear and Gant clothes, valued at roughly £10,000, were taken at approximately 5.25am last Thursday.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released a CCTV image of men connected to the incident. Police constable Carla Pearce said: ‘We are appealing for anyone who has any information about this incident, or anyone who recognises the men in the images, to contact us as soon as possible.

Police are hunting men connected to a burglary at the Bradbeers department store in Bell Street, Romsey. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘Were you in the area during the early hours of December 1? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area or a car being driven away from the store?

‘We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered items for sale that they believe may have been stolen. If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.’

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220486491, or submit a report online. People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

