Police have seized drugs, cash and offensive weapons, as two people have been arrested following a Havant raid.

Officers executed a section 8 drugs warrant at an address in Rockbourne Close, Havant, this morning (July 23), as part of an investigation into drug offences in the district.

Following the raid, police located and seized cannabis, cocaine, £12,000 in cash and nine electric bikes, as well as various weapons including a ‘Rambo’ style knife, a knuckle duster and a taser.

As part of the investigation, a 17 year-old boy from Havant, has been arrested on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A and Class B drug.

A 35 year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and they both remain in custody at this time.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We want to reassure the local community that we remain intent on disrupting criminal activities, pursuing criminals and making Havant a safer place for everyone.”