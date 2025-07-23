Police swarm to Portsmouth address - alleged woman attacker arrested amid attempted house break-in

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:45 BST
Police were spotted swarming to a Portsmouth address before arresting an alleged stalker who was attempting to break into a woman’s house.

Kingston Crescent, North Endplaceholder image
Kingston Crescent, North End | Google

Five police vehicles and “lots” of officers were seen in Kingston Crescent around 11.30am today dealing with the incident.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man from Havant for stalking, assault and criminal damage after he allegedly attempted to break into a house.

A force spokesperson said: “We received a report on Saturday 19 July that a woman in her 40s was being stalked by a man known to her in Portsmouth.

“Officers investigating this incident have today (Wednesday 23 July) attended Kingston Crescent and arrested a 43 year-old man from Havant on suspicion of stalking involving fear of violence, attempted burglary dwelling with intent to steal, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and common assault

“He remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

