Police swarm to Portsmouth address - alleged woman attacker arrested amid attempted house break-in
Five police vehicles and “lots” of officers were seen in Kingston Crescent around 11.30am today dealing with the incident.
Police arrested a 43-year-old man from Havant for stalking, assault and criminal damage after he allegedly attempted to break into a house.
A force spokesperson said: “We received a report on Saturday 19 July that a woman in her 40s was being stalked by a man known to her in Portsmouth.
“Officers investigating this incident have today (Wednesday 23 July) attended Kingston Crescent and arrested a 43 year-old man from Havant on suspicion of stalking involving fear of violence, attempted burglary dwelling with intent to steal, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and common assault
“He remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”