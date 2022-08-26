News you can trust since 1877
Range Rover filled with 'large quantity' of Class A drugs seized in Fareham Town Centre

POLICE have seized a Range Rover filled with a ‘large quantity’ of Class A drugs in Fareham.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:37 pm

Officers saw the ‘suspicious’ vehicle in Fareham town centre on Wednesday afternoon.

After background checks, officers discovered it was being driven by a disqualified driver.

The driver of the Range Rover filled with drugs was arrested in Fareham. Picture: Fareham police.

Police tailed the car before it pulled over – parking in a bus stop used by coaches carrying disabled passengers.

The driver, 32, was detained by Fareham & Gosport High Harm Reduction Team (HHT) for several offences, including being connected to supplying Class A drugs.

A statement from Fareham police published yesterday said: ‘Yesterday afternoon Officers from the Fareham & Gosport High Harm Reduction Team (HHT) spotted a suspicious looking Range Rover in Fareham Town Centre.

‘A quick check on the vehicle revealed that the registered owner of the vehicle was disqualified from driving, so they followed the vehicle until it pulled up and parked in a Bus Stop for coaches carrying disabled passengers.

‘Officers had a chat to the driver and it turned out that the disqualified owner was the driver. Unfortunately the driver also provided a positive drugs wipe.

‘To make matters even worse for the driver, a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs were found in the vehicle when it was searched.

‘The 32-year-old male driver was arrested under suspicion of disqualified driving, providing a positive drugs wipe, and concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

‘The vehicle was also seized. The incident remains under investigation.’

Information can be submitted to Hampshire police by calling 101, quoting 44220344192.