Family of four rescued by firefighters after crashing into bushes on the A3 near Waterlooville
A FAMILY of four had a lucky escape after crashing their car into some bushes near Waterlooville.
Firefighters from Cosham and Havant rushed to rescue the stricken group yesterday morning at 7.27am.
Their vehicle careered into some shrubbery next to the carriageway, on the A3 southbound between junction 2 for Cowplain and junction 3 for Waterlooville.
Crews cut away the foliage to save the two adults and two children trapped inside the car.
They were then treated by medical personnel, but no serious injuries were reported.
A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘A family of four were trapped inside a car which had left the road and crashed into bushes beside the carriageway.
‘Firefighters worked to cut away the trees and branches in order to release the two adults and two children from vehicle who were then assessed by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.
‘HIWFRS returned to station at 8.03am.’