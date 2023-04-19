Rape victim 'lost faith' in Hampshire police after investigation was dropped

The woman, from Gosport, has a legal right to lifelong anonymity – and told The News she was raped by a man in December 2021.

She reported this to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and says she supplied evidence. However, the case was dropped a short while later.

Now, the case has been reopened at the request of the police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones.

'The police barely investigated it at all,’ the victim said.

'Then they came round and said they were dropping the investigation. I couldn't believe it.

'Being raped had a huge impact on me – I ended up going through private therapy, just to feel confident in going outside again.

'I have lost faith in the police; it took me speaking to my MP and her writing to the commissioner just to get my case properly looked at.'

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, who got involved in the case on the victim's behalf, said: 'I was saddened by how this lady was made to feel when she reported this incident. I am pleased that this is now being investigated after we raised it with the police and crime commissioner.

'It's vital that anyone who has the courage to report incidents of sexual assault is treated with dignity and properly supported. The government has announced that Rape Crisis England and Wales will operate a 24/7 helpline service for victims of rape and sexual violence and I would encourage anyone who feels they need support to reach out.'

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones was also approached for comment.

If you are a victim of rape or sexual violence, there are a number of services you can turn to for support.

The Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (Parcs) offers free support for anyone living in Portsmouth and south east Hampshire.