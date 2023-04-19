Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers in Wecock, near Waterlooville, stopped the vehicle while following reports of ‘suspicious persons’ in the area and found that both people inside were breaking the law. The driver failed a drugs test and the passenger was wanted for failing to appear at court – and had Class B drugs in her possession. The pair were detained in the early hours of Wednesday, April 19 after their car was spotted trying to evade police officers.

In a social media post, a police spokesperson said: ‘Tonight Officers from your Waterlooville Neighbourhood Team have been carrying out extra patrols focussing on reports of suspicious persons being seen across Wecock in the past week, our patrols have been on foot and in a mixture of plain clothes and uniform.

The car was stopped in the early hours on Wednesday, April 19.

‘This morning in the early hours PC THOMAS and PS PAINTER spotted a vehicle that upon spotting officers decided it wasn't hanging around, after a bit of a hunt, some patience and support from our Response colleagues the vehicle was located and both the driver and passenger arrested.

‘The driver failed a drugs wipe and was arrested for suspected drug driving and his passenger was wanted for failing to appear at court and had some Class B drugs in her possession. They remain in custody.’

You can report a crime through the Hampshire police website or by calling 101.