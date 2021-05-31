Southsea Model Village was trashed by a group of yobs who threw models at each other during a break-in last Sunday.

The next day a group of three teenagers broke into the site after it had closed for the day – but CCTV caught them in the act and the images quickly circulated around social media.

Now the teens from the second break-in have been made to apologise to the owners, after their mums recognised them from the CCTV stills.

A still from the CCTV footage showing the break-in on the evening of Monday, May 24. Picture: Southsea Model Village.

Readers of The News were delighted by the outcome, and have praised the mums for what many have called ‘proper parenting’.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Nigel Prior said: ‘Such good news and well done mums.

‘Let's hope they all now learn their lesson and some respect for others.’

Jacky Merrett said: ‘Well done to those mums. They must have been so embarrassed as well, but were big enough to bring their children to task and make them apologise.’

Elizabeth Humphries added: ‘Well done mums – hope the kids are ashamed of what they did and will help clean the place up every week in the summer as a way to say sorry.’

According to Mark Wilson, who owns Southsea Model Village, the teenagers trashed the area out of ‘boredom’.

But that boredom will now be replaced by hard work, as they volunteer at the attraction instead.

Sally Kendrick commented: ‘Cleaning up and general tidying up is what these children need as punishment – well done mums.