Scott Lemon, 42, said he was sent flying through the air after the handlebar of his bike jammed into the side of a white Peugeot Partner that veered into him.

Mr Lemon landed in a bush, on the side of the A32, and the van driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Paramedics were called on April 30, at 4.35pm, and the father of two was sent to Southampton General Hospital – needing an operation on his knee, kneecap, and shin

The self-employed businessman told The News: ‘It was a nightmare, just what I needed.

‘A nice Saturday afternoon ride turns into that.

‘It was crazy and the van was weaving all over the place.

‘It was all a bit of a daze.’

Mr Lemon lives in Shirrell Heath, only a few minutes away from the crash site.

He decided to take a different direction home, driving through Wickham ‘because it was a nice day’.

The 42-year-old said he saw the van driver at the junction, and had a hint there would be trouble.

Just as he passed the Roebuck Inn, Mr Lemon said the vehicle swerved into him.

He added: ‘As he hit me, I moved right over into the gutter, and I’m bouncing against the kerb edge.

‘He whacked into the side of me, and I got compressed between the bike and the van.

‘The handle bar dug into his light, and it twisted the bar in, so the bike flicked me off the back and I went about 20 metres.

‘I flew through the air, missed few tree stumps and everything else, and landed in the bush.

‘If I hit something hard, god knows what sort of damage it would have done.’

Mr Lemon said he was ‘really lucky’ to not suffer any more serious injuries.

He explained he had bruises all over one side of his body.

As well as the operations, the engineer broke his right hand, and crushed his little finger.

His bike helmet had a large dent in its side, and the keen rider said despite the pain, it could have been worse.

Mr Lemon, who repairs and installs renewable heating systems, added: ‘My neck is so stiff, it kills.

‘Any movement, and all of a sudden, it’s agony, like some sort of trapped nerve type injury.

‘I feel like I’ve been run over.

‘Every single part of my body is bruised, but not much is broken, which is lucky.’

Mr Lemon has been discharged from hospital, and is back home with his wife Kate, and two children, Logan, nine, and Madison, six.

The rider said his wife was ‘horrified’ when she heard about the accident, and wants justice done.

Mr Lemon said: ‘Where I landed, there’s a big field nearby, and lots of people take their kids there for walks.

‘Lots of people come onto that little junction there, and it could have been so dangerous.’

A 45-year-old man from Emsworth has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while over the alcohol limit.