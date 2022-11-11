Officers executed a planned warrant at the address in Braintree Road, Paulsgrove. On the morning of November 3, emergency personnel entered the house and made two arrests.

A man and a woman from Portsmouth, 20 and 58 respectively, were detained. Substance equipment and replica firearms were discovered and taken by police.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We carried out a planned warrant at an address on Braintree Road, Paulsgrove, on the morning of Thursday, November 3. Two replica firearms were located at the address as well as drugs paraphernalia.

‘A 20-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A and Class B drug and possession of a firearm without a certificate. They have been released on police bail while our enquiries continue.’