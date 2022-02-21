Police search the railway line between Fareham and Portchester after reports of a person on the tracks

POLICE are searching the railway line between Fareham and Portchester after reports of a person trespassing on the tracks.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:56 pm

Train passengers have been warned there could be slight delays while they conduct their search.

In a tweet, Fareham police said: ‘Fareham East NHPT are working with Fareham Response Team C, BTP and Network Rail after reports of a person on the railway line between Fareham and Portchester.

‘A search is underway and may cause a small inconvenience to rail users whilst we clear the track safely.’

It comes after train passengers have been told by South Western Railway and Southern Rail not to travel by rail today while Storm Franklin is expected to cause winds of up to 50mph.

Fareham police searching the railway line between Fareham and Portchester