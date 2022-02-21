The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for most of England, as well as parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, for yesterday (Feb 20) and today until 1pm.

On the Met Office website it said:

‘Further periods of very strong winds on Sunday and Monday, with possible disruption.

Storm Eunice in Portsmouth on Friday 18th February 2022 Pictured: Storm Eunice in Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘What to expect: Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, along with trees/branches being brought down.

‘Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

‘Some roads and bridges may close.

‘Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

‘Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.’

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for across our region in the coming hours:

Portsmouth

- 10am – sunny intervals – winds of 47mph

- 11am – sunny intervals – winds of 52mph

- Noon – sunny intervals – winds of 48mph

- 1pm – sunny – winds of 46mph

- 2pm – sunny – winds of 44mph

- 3pm – sunny intervals – winds of 39mph

Gosport

- 10am – sunny intervals – winds of 48mph

- 11am – sunny intervals – winds of 52mph

- Noon – sunny intervals – winds of 49mph

- 1pm – sunny – winds of 46mph

- 2pm – sunny – winds of 43mph

- 3pm – sunny intervals – winds of 38mph

Fareham

- 10am – sunny intervals – winds of 46mph

- 11am – sunny intervals – winds of 49mph

- Noon – sunny intervals – winds of 48mph

- 1pm – sunny intervals – winds of 46mph

- 2pm – sunny – winds of 44mph

- 3pm – sunny intervals – winds of 40mph

Havant

- 10am – sunny intervals – winds of 46mph

- 11am – sunny intervals – winds of 51mph

- Noon – sunny intervals – winds of 49mph

- 1pm – sunny intervals – winds of 48mph

- 2pm – sunny intervals – winds of 45mph

- 3pm – sunny intervals – winds of 40mph

