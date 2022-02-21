Storm Franklin: Hour-by-hour forecast for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant as very strong winds and travel disruption expected
AFTER the south coast faced a weekend of high winds, choppy seas and rain, fresh warnings are in place for another day of extreme weather brought in by Storm Franklin.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for most of England, as well as parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, for yesterday (Feb 20) and today until 1pm.
On the Met Office website it said:
‘Further periods of very strong winds on Sunday and Monday, with possible disruption.
‘What to expect: Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, along with trees/branches being brought down.
‘Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
‘Some roads and bridges may close.
‘Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
‘Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.’
Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for across our region in the coming hours:
Portsmouth
- 10am – sunny intervals – winds of 47mph
- 11am – sunny intervals – winds of 52mph
- Noon – sunny intervals – winds of 48mph
- 1pm – sunny – winds of 46mph
- 2pm – sunny – winds of 44mph
- 3pm – sunny intervals – winds of 39mph
Gosport
- 10am – sunny intervals – winds of 48mph
- 11am – sunny intervals – winds of 52mph
- Noon – sunny intervals – winds of 49mph
- 1pm – sunny – winds of 46mph
- 2pm – sunny – winds of 43mph
- 3pm – sunny intervals – winds of 38mph
Fareham
- 10am – sunny intervals – winds of 46mph
- 11am – sunny intervals – winds of 49mph
- Noon – sunny intervals – winds of 48mph
- 1pm – sunny intervals – winds of 46mph
- 2pm – sunny – winds of 44mph
- 3pm – sunny intervals – winds of 40mph
Havant
- 10am – sunny intervals – winds of 46mph
- 11am – sunny intervals – winds of 51mph
- Noon – sunny intervals – winds of 49mph
- 1pm – sunny intervals – winds of 48mph
- 2pm – sunny intervals – winds of 45mph
- 3pm – sunny intervals – winds of 40mph