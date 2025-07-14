Reports of a 'suspicious man' at Baffins Pond with police called to investigate

Police have confirmed they were called to Baffins Pond at the weekend following reports of man behaving suspiciously.

Police were called before 5pm on Saturday, July 12 where an officer attended, but identified no crime taking place. A man in his 30s was located and spoken to by police following the reports, and officers also spoke to other members of the public in the area, the police said.

No further action is currently planned unless new evidence comes to light.

A police spokesperson said: “Following a review of all the evidence available to police at this time, a decision has been made to file the investigation relating to suspicious behaviour, pending any further information coming to light.”