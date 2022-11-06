The victims were stabbed or slashed on Saturday night at 9.48. A dozen of police officers scrambled to Tokyo Joe’s nightclub in Guildhall Walk.

Four men were taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries. A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a controlled drug of Class A, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Guildhall Walk incident. Picture: Contributed.

A 15-year-old girl was detained on suspicion of common assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

People were stunned by the news on social media. Michelle Still said: ‘Heart breaking, your kids could go on a night out and never come home.’

The Basingstoke Solidarity Society added on Facebook: ‘There seems to be a worrying increase in group stabbings at the moment.’ Heidi Miles said: ‘How did they get knives into a club?!’

Roger Quelch said: ‘Unfortunately this will happen more and more until the government and courts come down harder on people carrying a knife.’

Mac Evans said: ‘Carry a knife, get life, 100 per cent.’ Chris Treleaven, on Facebook, added: ‘All you see in this city is knife crime lately.

In Guildhall Square a day after the attack, passers-by were stunned to hear the news. The mood was sombre with most of the streets being deserted. Both people arrested are still in police custody.

Hampshire Constabulary have been carrying out enquiries today to investigate further. They are urging anyone who saw what happened or have information to get in touch.

As previously reported in The News, a police spokesman said: ‘Four men suffered slash or stab wounds in the incident. The injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, and they did all go to hospital.

‘Officers are conducting enquiries today and are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with mobile phone footage.’

