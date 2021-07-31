A convoy of travellers pitched up on Bartons Triangle, West Leigh, on Friday evening near Havant and Waterlooville FC.

At least 16 caravans arrived at the popular location where children and families visit - with the school summer holidays having only recently started.

Police said they are aware of the encampment but pointed out Havant Borough Council were the lead agency as it is their land.

It is understood that an eviction notice has gone up with a court appearance due at Portsmouth magistrates on Monday.

One resident revealed they had been repeatedly intimidated while visiting the site and said the presence of the travellers was ‘very, very annoying’ and left locals ‘sick to death’.

They local said the council should dig a ditch to prevent future occupation of the land. ‘Why won't they do it? It’s far less expensive on taxpayers' pockets than all the policing of the travellers, eviction notices being issued and legal costs,’ they said.

Travellers parked at Bartons Triangle, West Leigh, after arriving on July 31 for the second time in a month.

The resident continued: ‘They are aggressive and abusive - telling me to go away as it was their property.

‘Our children as well as adults are intimidated by them.

‘Parents had been holding football practice sessions after school there but obviously can't with travellers on the field.

‘One of the travellers asked what I was doing when I was counting their caravans - I told him I was counting how many would be evicted but he replied, “We won't, we own it” and flashed banknotes at me.

‘A boy also told me there was toilet waste in the hedgerow.’

The resident added: ‘We don't want them coming on our field in the first place as the mess they leave is atrocious - it will take ages for the grass to grow back where they have fires. They are mean and nasty, spoiling the field for children.’

The council has been approached for comment.

