Curtis, 22, has links to Gosport and Southampton and is wanted on recall to prison for a breach of his licence conditions relating to a conviction for aggravated burglary in 2021.

Police say Curtis was seen in Colchester in Essex on March 3 and then in Southampton on March 14.

A spokesman said: ‘Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.’

Curtis is white, 6ft 4in, and has light-brown hair which is close-cropped or shaved, blue eyes, and usually wears a tracksuit.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 999, quoting RMS number 44230102584.