Rhys Curtis: Hampshire police hunt burglar who will be returned to prison
Police are hunting wanted man Rhys Curtis who will be put back behind bars.
Curtis, 22, has links to Gosport and Southampton and is wanted on recall to prison for a breach of his licence conditions relating to a conviction for aggravated burglary in 2021.
Police say Curtis was seen in Colchester in Essex on March 3 and then in Southampton on March 14.
A spokesman said: ‘Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.’
Curtis is white, 6ft 4in, and has light-brown hair which is close-cropped or shaved, blue eyes, and usually wears a tracksuit.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 999, quoting RMS number 44230102584.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.