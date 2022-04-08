Road on Portsdown Hill blocked by 'disgusting' act of fly-tipping including a sofa and 'asbestos sheeting'
A COSHAM resident has condemned fly-tippers after a ‘disgusting’ pile of rubbish was dumped on Portsdown Hill, blocking a road.
Photos taken yesterday afternoon (April 7) of Mill Lane – near Fort Widley – show planks of wood, a sofa and other debris being cleared by a truck.
Frustrated Christopher Golding, who lives in east Cosham, also believed asbestos sheeting was included in the pile.
Christopher, who is the chairman of Portsmouth Area Talking News, told The News: ‘As you can see, the whole of Mill Lane (near the top of Portsdown Hill) was blocked by this mess.
‘A lot of it was asbestos sheeting for which specialist help had to be hired. It was likely to have been deposited last night as I was in the area yesterday.
Read More
‘This is a beautiful spot constantly blighted by such criminals. You have a photo of mine taken a couple or so years ago of a similar incident about 200 yards north of this latest dump. No doubt it's just a matter of time before the next lot arrives.
‘I would add that this rural hillside lane is very popular with walkers such as myself, cyclists, runners, horse riders and fly-tippers.
‘Rubbish, small and large, is regularly dumped on the roadside plus the occasional mega fly-tip, as in this case.’
The area in question sits around the boundary between Portsmouth City Council and Winchester City Council.
The News has contacted both for more information.
In Portsmouth, residents can report fly-tippers via portsmouth.gov.uk/all-tasks/report.