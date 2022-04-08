Road on Portsdown Hill blocked by 'disgusting' act of fly-tipping including a sofa and 'asbestos sheeting'

Photos taken yesterday afternoon (April 7) of Mill Lane – near Fort Widley – show planks of wood, a sofa and other debris being cleared by a truck.

Frustrated Christopher Golding, who lives in east Cosham, also believed asbestos sheeting was included in the pile.

Christopher, who is the chairman of Portsmouth Area Talking News, told The News: ‘As you can see, the whole of Mill Lane (near the top of Portsdown Hill) was blocked by this mess.

Fly-tipping in Mill Lane, on Portsdown Hill, on April 7, 2022. Picture: Christopher Golding

‘A lot of it was asbestos sheeting for which specialist help had to be hired. It was likely to have been deposited last night as I was in the area yesterday.

‘This is a beautiful spot constantly blighted by such criminals. You have a photo of mine taken a couple or so years ago of a similar incident about 200 yards north of this latest dump. No doubt it's just a matter of time before the next lot arrives.

‘I would add that this rural hillside lane is very popular with walkers such as myself, cyclists, runners, horse riders and fly-tippers.

‘Rubbish, small and large, is regularly dumped on the roadside plus the occasional mega fly-tip, as in this case.’

The area in question sits around the boundary between Portsmouth City Council and Winchester City Council.

The News has contacted both for more information.