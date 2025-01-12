Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road leading to a major supermarket in Gosport has reopened following a ‘serious collision’ yesterday.

The incident happened around 5.45pm in Dock Road on Saturday, January 11 with emergency service attending, restricting access to the Asda car park as a result.

Hampshire Police, which described the incident as a ‘serious collision’, said that access to the carpark had been prevented while investigations continue.

However it has now reopened and any witnesses to the incident, though to involve a car and a pedestrian, are urged to come forward.

In a statement they said: “Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it.

“If you saw the incident, or have any dash cam footage, then please call 101, quoting the reference 1354 of January 11.”