A robber pulled out a knife when challenged by staff at a shop when stealing a mobile phone.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise this man? | Hants police

Police have released a picture of a black man aged in his 20s wearing a Nike tracksuit following following the robbery at EE phone store on London Road, Waterlooville.

During the incident, which occurred shortly after midday on Wednesday 14 May, it’s reported that a man entered the shop, removed an Android phone from the display area and then placed it in his bag. “When challenged by staff, the man presented a blade, similar to one from a Stanley knife, before then exiting the store,” police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is described as aged between 22 and 27 years and approximately 6ft tall with a slim build. He had dark frizzy hair with a slight moustache and was wearing navy blue Nike tracksuit bottoms and a hooded top with Nike written along the outside of the arms.

“We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us,” police added.

“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240209687.”