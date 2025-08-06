Rowlands Castle man injured in hit and run - police appeal for witnesses

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 17:24 BST
A cyclist has suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car which did not stop at the scene.

The man in his 40s from the Rowlands Castle area was hit between 8.20pm and 8.35pm on Monday, August 4 on Forestside Road in West Marsden. Police are now appealing for witnesses to help with their investigation.

Sign up for free emails featuring Portsmouth’s best news headlines, Pompey updates and much more

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to witnesses following a collision in West Marsden. This involved a cyclist and a dark-coloured car which did not stop at the scene.

“The cyclist, a man in his 40s from the Rowland's Castle area, suffered minor injuries. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage of any other vehicles that were on the road at that time.

“If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44250348609.”

Related topics:PortsmouthPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice