The case of a serial-killer obsessed woman who stabbed her partner to death in her Leigh Park home is to be the subject of a new crime documentary airing on Sky TV this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The case of Frankie Fitzgerald, who was stabbed to death while he slept by girlfriend Shaye Groves in July last year, will feature on the documentary ‘Killer In My Village’. It will air on Sky’s True Crime channel as part of its seventh series.

Groves had attempted to get away with murder by cleaning her room in Botley Drive afterwards, making up a ‘false alibi’ that Frankie had left her and tried to enlist the help of a friend to whom she showed a video of his dead body and the crime scene. During the trial she changed her story claiming Frankie was awake, had attacked her and that she had acted in self defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had stabbed him in the neck and chest 22 times with a Celtic dagger in a jealous rage after mistakenly believing he had become romantically involved with a teenager who had been sending him messages.

The scene outside Groves' house

She smiled as she was convicted by the jury who dismissed her version of events. Groves, who described herself as ‘dark and twisted’, was jailed for a minimum term of 23 years following a five-week trial at Winchester Crown Court earlier this year.

After the trial has concluded, police shared images from inside her bedroom where she had knives, axes, gangster books, a coffin bookcase and a BB gun in her drawer. On her walls she had framed pictures of serial killers crying blood including Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, Moors Murderer Myra Hindley and Rose West – who was also jailed at Winchester Crown Court in 1995.