Having been given an ‘opportunity’ to keep her liberty at a previous hearing prior to her sentencing, judge David Melville KC took a dim view of Ria Clarke’s no-show and rejected an application to adjourn the case – instead serving a warrant on the 38-year-old, of St Michael’s Road.

Clarke had made contact with the court via her barrister to explain her absence due to her having scabies – a contagious skin condition caused by tiny mites – with her seeking to obtain medical evidence to prove it. However, with the thief having such a poor record judge Melville said: ‘She was given a significant opportunity last time. This is someone with 126 offences to their name. She’s had her run of luck. I order a warrant not backed for bail.’