Scabies suffering shoplifter ordered to court after judge takes dim view of Portsmouth thief's no-show
A notorious shoplifter who was due in court to be sentenced for her latest round of thieving failed to show up to court after claiming she was unable to attend due to suffering scabies.
Having been given an ‘opportunity’ to keep her liberty at a previous hearing prior to her sentencing, judge David Melville KC took a dim view of Ria Clarke’s no-show and rejected an application to adjourn the case – instead serving a warrant on the 38-year-old, of St Michael’s Road.
Clarke had made contact with the court via her barrister to explain her absence due to her having scabies – a contagious skin condition caused by tiny mites – with her seeking to obtain medical evidence to prove it. However, with the thief having such a poor record judge Melville said: ‘She was given a significant opportunity last time. This is someone with 126 offences to their name. She’s had her run of luck. I order a warrant not backed for bail.’