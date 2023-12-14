Police are looking for witnesses after theft in which the victim’s mothers ashes were taken.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing for information following the theft from a vehicle in The Cross, Burley.

Between 7.25pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday 6 December, it's reported that a Mercedes was broken into while parked on the site of The Queens Head.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Page has been banned from parts of Winchester City Centre for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “Entry was forced via one of the rear passenger windows and two large luggage cases were subsequently stolen. Inside these were clothes, shoes, a full bottle of perfume, valued at £120, a silver bracelet, also valued at £120, and a memory foam pillow. The victim’s mother’s ashes were also in one of the cases, and are still yet to be located. Please help us get them back to the victim.

“We’d like to hear from anyone with any information which might assist in our investigation, including the current whereabouts of the cases and their contents. We’re also appealing to the public to please keep an eye out for any stolen items which may have since been discarded nearby. If you were in the area of the theft that night and witnessed anything suspicious, or you have any CCTV of the incident, including doorbell camera, mobile phone or dash cam footage, please get in touch and quote incident number 44230498965.”