Search launched after thief takes ashes of victim's mother in Hampshire car break-in - police witness appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing for information following the theft from a vehicle in The Cross, Burley.
Between 7.25pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday 6 December, it's reported that a Mercedes was broken into while parked on the site of The Queens Head.
A force spokesperson said: “Entry was forced via one of the rear passenger windows and two large luggage cases were subsequently stolen. Inside these were clothes, shoes, a full bottle of perfume, valued at £120, a silver bracelet, also valued at £120, and a memory foam pillow. The victim’s mother’s ashes were also in one of the cases, and are still yet to be located. Please help us get them back to the victim.
“We’d like to hear from anyone with any information which might assist in our investigation, including the current whereabouts of the cases and their contents. We’re also appealing to the public to please keep an eye out for any stolen items which may have since been discarded nearby. If you were in the area of the theft that night and witnessed anything suspicious, or you have any CCTV of the incident, including doorbell camera, mobile phone or dash cam footage, please get in touch and quote incident number 44230498965.”
You can contact police on 101, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. To submit information online, click here.