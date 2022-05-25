Police were called at 4.08pm yesterday following reports of a fight in Stratton Road, Southampton, involving a group of young people armed with weapons including golf clubs, baseball bats and wooden planks with nails in.

Two people were injured and needed hospital treatment.

Officers arrested a number of people from Southampton following the melee.

Police

These included a 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and theft of a motor vehicle.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. One of the 16-year-olds was also arrested over possession of a controlled Class B drug with intent to supply.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray

They all remain in police custody.

This incident coincided with a dispersal order which was enforced in the same area of Shirley from 4pm yesterday afternoon due to reports of antisocial behaviour and public order offences.

The order remains in place until 11.59pm today and gives officers the power to arrest individuals who refuse to move on from the area, and to seize any items used to commit antisocial behaviour or other offences.