The assaults happened yesterday (June 9) evening in the Warsash and Locks Heath area. Police were informed shortly after 10.30pm that an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were approached by a group of males in the Strawberry Fields.

The older male was jumped and robbed of his watch at roughly 8.30pm. He was left black and blue, receiving multiple injuries to his head, leg and elbow.

NOW READ: Dispersal order issued in Warsash

The second attack took place near the Locks Heath Centre, near Waitrose and the skatepark. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gang tracked down the same victims later that evening in Battle Close, Locks Heath, at approximately 10.30pm. The 17-year-old boy was attacked and suffered injuries to his face.

He was assaulted on a footpath next to the Locks Heath Centre, adjacent to Waitrose and close to the skate park. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are continuing to investigate the onslaughts and have detained two boys.

The force said: ‘Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who saw either of the incidents take place or anyone with information that may assist our enquiries. As part of our investigation we have arrested a 16-year-old boy from Bishop’s Waltham and a 15-year-old boy from Fareham on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent and robbery. Both remain in police custody at the current time.’

SEE ALSO: More patrols organised following dispersal order

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad