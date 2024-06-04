Officers from the Roads Policing Proactive Team recovered the pedal cycles yesterday. They are believed to have been stolen in the city and surrounding area.

MORE LIKE THIS: Watch spectacular drone lightshow for D-Day 80

Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that the stolen bikes were seized from a vehicle that was trying to leave the city in a stop and search.

The force said: “We’ve been searching our systems, but have so far been unable to identify the owners of the bikes pictured. If any of them belong to you, please contact us with proof of ownership.”

Police said if you believe any of the bikes belong to you, call them on 101 or submit a report via the police website quoting the reference number 44240232672.

1 . Stolen bikes Portsmouth. Police are trying to reunite these stolen bikes with their owners. If you believe one of these belong to you, call police on 101 or submit a report on the police website quoting 44240232672. Photo: Portsmouth Police Photo Sales

2 . Stolen bikes Portsmouth Police are trying to reunite these stolen bikes with their owners. If you believe one of these belong to you, call police on 101 or submit a report on the police website quoting 44240232672. Photo: Portsmouth Police Photo Sales

3 . Stolen bikes Portsmouth Police are trying to reunite these stolen bikes with their owners. If you believe one of these belong to you, call police on 101 or submit a report on the police website quoting 44240232672. Photo: Portsmouth Police Photo Sales