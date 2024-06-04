D-Day 80: Portsmouth given a sneak peek of spectacular drone lightshow at practice session
Last night, the first of two practice sessions took place for the drone lightshow giving residents a taste of the spectacular to follow at the real displace on Wednesday, June 5.
As previously reported by The News, Portsmouth will be at the centre of the UK’s D-Day commemorations with two huge ticketed events taking place on Southsea Common - one in the daytime and one in the evening which is due to feature a spectacular light display created by drones.
The evening event will include a stunning lightshow, calling to mind the treacherous sea crossing taken 80 years ago. The drone light display will take place off Southsea Common between 9pm and 10pm on June 5.
However, to get everything perfect for the big day a trail-run of the light show was carried out at the same time last night and a second is due to be carried out again this evening (June 4). Watch the video embedded in this story for a taste of what we can expect.
Unlike the massive D-Day 75 event, residents without tickets to the event will be unable to watch the commemorations on a big screen on Southsea Common. Instead they have been urged to watch the show on BBC and iPlayer. You can find a rundown of some of the day’s events on the Royal Navy website here.
