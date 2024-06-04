Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth residents have been treated to a sneak peek of the spectacular drone lightshow which will be taking place to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Last night, the first of two practice sessions took place for the drone lightshow giving residents a taste of the spectacular to follow at the real displace on Wednesday, June 5.

As previously reported by The News, Portsmouth will be at the centre of the UK’s D-Day commemorations with two huge ticketed events taking place on Southsea Common - one in the daytime and one in the evening which is due to feature a spectacular light display created by drones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening event will include a stunning lightshow, calling to mind the treacherous sea crossing taken 80 years ago. The drone light display will take place off Southsea Common between 9pm and 10pm on June 5.

However, to get everything perfect for the big day a trail-run of the light show was carried out at the same time last night and a second is due to be carried out again this evening (June 4). Watch the video embedded in this story for a taste of what we can expect.