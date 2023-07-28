Sex menace dumped behind bars after molesting 2 women and 2 girls in 3 hours

Deranged James Ford, 33, ambushed two teenagers and two women in a spate of “worrying” incidents in Andover. It led to the flasher being jailed for two years at Winchester Crown Court.

READ NOW: Police hunt for man

The sex attacks happened on June 23, with the first of those taking place at around 1pm when a 29-year-old woman was on Anton Lane when Ford cycled past her. He then dismounted from his bicycle and pulled down his trousers before putting his hand in his pants and touching himself inappropriately in front of her.

James Ford. Pic Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short while later, Ford cycled past a 17-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her. This was at the junction of Colonzo Drive and Vigo Road.

Officers then received a report at around 2.45pm that a 23-year-old woman saw a man masturbating in some bushes on Picket Twenty.

Ford also assaulted a 14-year-old girl on the same day. At around 4pm the victim was walking on Anton Lane Path when Ford cycled past her and sexually assaulted her.

Following police enquiries, Ford was arrested at his home address on 24 June. Whilst at his address, officers seized a bicycle matching the description given by the victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ford, of Dines Close in Andover, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, two counts of indecent exposure, and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

On top of his two-year jail term, Ford received a seven year restraining order for each of the victims and his Sexual Harm Prevention order amended to include further restrictions.

Detective Sergeant Mike Jarvis said: “Ford’s behaviour towards these women is very worrying and I am glad that he has been held accountable for his actions.

“I hope this result sends a clear message that we take these reports very seriously and will investigate thoroughly. I am pleased that we have secured justice for these victims. Reducing violence against women and girls remains one of our top priorities and together with other agencies we do a lot of work to tackle this issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad