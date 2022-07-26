Sexual offences sees record high with victims 'bravery deserving real action'

It comes as Portsmouth also saw record numbers of the crime, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

The statistics show Sussex Police recorded 302 sexual offences in Chichester in the year to March – up from 254 last year and the highest number since records began in 2003.

The number of sexual abuse crimes committed in Portsmouth and Chichester has reached a record high, according to new data. Photo posed by a model.

The number of sexual offences reported to the force has more than quadrupled since that year, when 68 crimes were logged.

Meanwhile, figures show Hampshire Constabulary recorded 972 sexual offences in Portsmouth in the year to March – up from 828 last year and the highest number since records began in 2003.

Across England and Wales, 194,683 sexual offences were reported in 2021-22 – a 32 per cent increase on the year prior and also a record high.

Reported sexual offences have increased more than three-fold in the last decade, though the impact of high-profile cases and campaigns on victims’ willingness to report incidents is a factor, the ONS said.

Ruth Davison, CEO of domestic abuse charity Refuge, said: ‘We need system-wide reform to ensure that survivors are supported and believed when they make the brave choice to report the abuse they’ve experienced and the crimes committed against them.

‘Without it, women will continue to lack confidence in the system and be less inclined from seeking the justice they deserve.’

The Home Office said more victims coming forward is ‘encouraging’, but admitted more must be done.

A spokesperson added: ‘The police and the Crown Prosecution Service must continue to raise the bar in handling such cases, so victims know they will be taken seriously and the criminals responsible are put behind bars.

‘Through our Rape Review Action Plan, we are working to make sure the system works better.’

The number of reported rape offences across England and Wales has also reached a record high, topping 70,000 for the first time in 2021-22 – an increase of 26 per cent from the year before.

Rape Crisis warned the number of recorded rape offences does not tell the entire story as victims and survivors fear they won’t be believed or taken seriously.