The 27-year-old brutally murdered Frankie Fitzgerald in her Botley Drive, Leigh Park, bedroom on July 17 last year before she tried to clean up the crime scene.

Inside her bedroom Groves had knives, axes, gangster books, a coffin bookcase, framed pictures of serial killers on her wall, and a BB gun in her draw.

The Celtic dagger Shaye Groves used to murder Frankie Fitzgerald. Pic Hants police

Pictures of her room have been released by police. They include the Celtic dagger she used to butcher Frankie with before it was dumped in the sink.

On her walls she had framed pictures of serial killers crying blood including Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, Moors Murderer Myra Hindley and Rose West – who was also jailed at Winchester Crown Court in 1995.

A BB gun that was in one of her draws can also be seen along with her coffin bookcase.

The BB gun in Shaye Groves' room. Pic Hants police

Shaye Groves' coffin bookcase. Pic Hants police

