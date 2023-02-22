Shaye Groves: Pictures inside the murderer's Leigh Park home reveals serial killer pictures and Celtic dagger used for killing
Inside the home of Shaye Groves reveals the ‘dark and twisted’ nature of the murderer who had a ‘macabre fascination with serial killers and murder documentaries’.
The 27-year-old brutally murdered Frankie Fitzgerald in her Botley Drive, Leigh Park, bedroom on July 17 last year before she tried to clean up the crime scene.
Inside her bedroom Groves had knives, axes, gangster books, a coffin bookcase, framed pictures of serial killers on her wall, and a BB gun in her draw.
Pictures of her room have been released by police. They include the Celtic dagger she used to butcher Frankie with before it was dumped in the sink.
On her walls she had framed pictures of serial killers crying blood including Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, Moors Murderer Myra Hindley and Rose West – who was also jailed at Winchester Crown Court in 1995.
A BB gun that was in one of her draws can also be seen along with her coffin bookcase.