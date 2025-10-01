A Hill Head shop window was smashed with a till taken during a burglary raid.

Police

Police were called at around 12:38am this morning (Tuesday 1 October) to reports of a smashed shop window at Hill Head Hair on Crofton Lane.

Police said: “On attendance officers have found that the till has been stolen from the salon. The till and cash were later recovered.

“We are working to identify people involved and would like to ask for your help. If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, please call 101 and quote 44250443322.

“Additionally, we’d like to hear from you if you have CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone, or doorbell camera footage that may assist our enquiries.”

You can also share any information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or report via their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/