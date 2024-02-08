Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The employee was assaulted on January 24 in the Parade Mart convenience store in Market Parade, Havant. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they received reports of the incident where a young male filled his pockets with items inside the shop just after 6pm.

Police said: "He then pushed an employee, causing him to fall and hit his head, before running off in the direction of Havant train station. The employee suffered no serious injuries during the incident."

The teenage boy is described as white, roughly 5ft tall and of slim build. He was seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, dark coloured trainers, black gloves and a grey and navy coat (the body of coat being grey with a hood and the sleeves being navy). "Targeting shoplifters is a priority for the district, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders.," police said.