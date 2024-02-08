Shop worker pushed over by teenage thug and bangs head on floor in Havant incident
The employee was assaulted on January 24 in the Parade Mart convenience store in Market Parade, Havant. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they received reports of the incident where a young male filled his pockets with items inside the shop just after 6pm.
Police said: "He then pushed an employee, causing him to fall and hit his head, before running off in the direction of Havant train station. The employee suffered no serious injuries during the incident."
The teenage boy is described as white, roughly 5ft tall and of slim build. He was seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, dark coloured trainers, black gloves and a grey and navy coat (the body of coat being grey with a hood and the sleeves being navy). "Targeting shoplifters is a priority for the district, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders.," police said.
The force added that several members of the public passed the shop when the theft happened, and are encouraging anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch with them. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240034530, or to submit a report online via the police website. Anonymous information can be given to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800555111.