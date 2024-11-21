"Prolific" shoplifters caught red-handed stealing stacks of Christmas chocolate and confectionary

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 07:29 GMT
Two “prolific” shoplifters have been arrested after trying to steal stacks of Christmas chocolate.

Officers returned over £500 worth of confectionary to the tills after making the arrests yesterday (November 20). Mounds of Cadbury and and Galaxy chocolate were found on the individuals in bags.

| Portsmouth Police

Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook said officers were pleased to clamp down on shoplifting by detaining the “prolific” offenders and returning the items to their rightful owners.

Personnel from the St Thomas And Eastney & Milton team added: “A relatively small achievement, I hear you say, but, it's the small ongoing repetitive crimes like this that affect most in the long-term.

“Of course, we will not catch every single shoplifter, but trust me when I say, we will continue to do everything in our power to intensify and tailor our activities to tackle this problem.”

