Shoplifting incident involving group of children led to dispersal order in Paulsgrove
The Section 34 order covered the Allaway Avenue area from 5.51pm on Wednesday, August 13 until just after midnight this morning (August 14). It was requested after police investigated a shoplifting incident at the One Stop which involved a group of children.
Enquiries into the incident led to reports of more anti-social behaviour believed to be by the same group of children. The decision was made to put a dispersal order in place as police continued their investigation, the children were not located.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ We were called at 2:07pm on Wednesday, August 13 to the One Stop on Allaway Avenue following a shoplifting incident involving a group of children. Officers attended and searched the area, but did not locate the children. Enquiries are ongoing.
“While speaking to members of the public in the area it was established that associated anti-social behaviour has also been taking place, potentially involving the same children, and a dispersal order was introduced for the evening to prevent further issues while we progress our enquiries. “