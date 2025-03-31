Tesco: Police hunt man with ginger beard and sideburns after groceries stolen from Hedge End shop

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 17:56 BST
Officers are searching for a man after hundreds of pounds worth of groceries were stolen from a shop.

Police have released CCTV images of a male following the shoplifting at Tesco Express in Tanhouse Lane, Hedge End. A total of £896.75 worth of goods were swiped from the shelves between 1.10pm and 1.25pm on February 20.

Police wish to speak to this man after hundreds of pounds of items were stolen from a Tesco Express in Hedge End.Police wish to speak to this man after hundreds of pounds of items were stolen from a Tesco Express in Hedge End.
Police wish to speak to this man after hundreds of pounds of items were stolen from a Tesco Express in Hedge End. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

A description of the man that Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary wish to speak to has been released. He is described as white, aged in his 30s, roughly 5ft 11ins tall, and of average build. The man has a ginger beard and sideburns, and was wearing a baseball cap.

“We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us,” the force added. “Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250089615.”

