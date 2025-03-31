Tesco: Police hunt man with ginger beard and sideburns after groceries stolen from Hedge End shop
Police have released CCTV images of a male following the shoplifting at Tesco Express in Tanhouse Lane, Hedge End. A total of £896.75 worth of goods were swiped from the shelves between 1.10pm and 1.25pm on February 20.
A description of the man that Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary wish to speak to has been released. He is described as white, aged in his 30s, roughly 5ft 11ins tall, and of average build. The man has a ginger beard and sideburns, and was wearing a baseball cap.
“We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us,” the force added. “Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250089615.”