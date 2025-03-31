Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have rescued an injured person from first-floor roof scaffolding this morning.

Firefighters from across the area raced to rescue an injured casualty from scaffolding on Hayling Island this morning (Monday, March 31).

Crews from Hayling Island, Southsea and Havant received reports of the incident in Chichester Avenue at 8.28am.

The casualty was located on the first-floor roof level of the scaffolding, and was treated by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

An aerial ladder platform was used to bring the casualty to the ground before he was handed back into the care of paramedics and an air ambulance also attended the incident.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: "We can confirm that the air ambulance was dispatched to an incident in Hayling Island at 8.18am on Monday, March 31.

"The Critical Care Team consisting of one doctor and a specialist paramedic provided medical treatment to a patient at the scene before returning to base."