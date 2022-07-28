The 46-year-old suspect was captured by police during an early-morning raid of the Premier Inn, in Forest Way.

The arrest came just hours after police in Shrewsbury discovered the body of a 69-year-old male in a home there.

A murder suspect arrested in Gosport has been released on police bail

Police were scrambled initially on Sunday evening to an address in Sutton Way at 7.30pm after officers received a report concerned for his safety.

It’s been reported that the 69-year-old victim had not been seen by neighbours for a couple of weeks.

Following the discovery of the pensioner’s body, police set up a cordon and launched a murder investigation – which led detectives to Gosport, more than 200 miles away.

Police stormed the Premier Inn to arrest the suspect. He spent almost three days in custody.