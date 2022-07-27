The arrest took place in the early hours of Monday morning at the Premier Inn, in Forest Way, Gosport.
Police stormed the hotel and located the 46-year-old suspect before arresting him.
The police operation took place just hours after officers in Shrewsbury discovered the body of a 69-year-old man at a property on Sunday evening.
Neighbours reportedly claimed the victim, who has not been named, had not been seen for a couple of weeks.
West Mercia Police detectives are still questioning the suspect, a spokeswoman confirmed.
Ordinarily, officers can only keep someone in custody for 24 hours before they have to charge them with a crime or release them.
However, in the case of serious crimes like murder, this can be extended up to 36 or 96 hours.