Shrewsbury murder: Detectives are still quizzing the suspect arrested in Gosport over the killing of pensioner

DETECTIVES probing the killing of a pensioner are still quizzing the suspected murderer after he was arrested at a hotel in Gosport.

By Tom Cotterill
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 4:39 pm

The arrest took place in the early hours of Monday morning at the Premier Inn, in Forest Way, Gosport.

Police stormed the hotel and located the 46-year-old suspect before arresting him.

The police operation took place just hours after officers in Shrewsbury discovered the body of a 69-year-old man at a property on Sunday evening.

Neighbours reportedly claimed the victim, who has not been named, had not been seen for a couple of weeks.

West Mercia Police detectives are still questioning the suspect, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Ordinarily, officers can only keep someone in custody for 24 hours before they have to charge them with a crime or release them.

However, in the case of serious crimes like murder, this can be extended up to 36 or 96 hours.

