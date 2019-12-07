Two men were arrested by police during the investigation into the death of a 20-year-old man who was found dead in a Hampshire river.

The body of Sol Hemy was discovered in the water at Riverside Park in Southampton just after 6.30am on September 5.

Sol Hemy. Picture: Hampshire Police/PA Wire

Police have confirmed a 32-year-old man from Winchester was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender, and has since been released under investigation.

On the same day a 28-year-old man from Southampton was re-arrested on suspicion of murder, and has since been bailed. Investigations are continuing.

About five hours before the body was found gunshots were heard in River Walk, and shortly after police found an address on the road was cultivating cannabis.

Gunshots were heard coming from River Walk. Picture: Google Maps

A large amount of cannabis was later found in a vehicle in Riverside Park. Officers investigating the death and the other incidents questionned the two men.

Police previously said Sol was not shot, but his death remains unexplained.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and and quote Operation Telly.

Alternatively you can report information online or leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.