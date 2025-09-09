The two sides met on the opening game of the EFL Championship on Saturday, August 9 with Southampton scoring two injury time goals to seal a 2-1 win at St Mary’s Stadium. Following the match, two groups of men were seen fighting on the platform of Southampton Central Station at around 4.09pm, as they exchanged kicks and punches.

By the time that the police arrived, the groups had left the area. British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to regarding the incident.

A BTP spokesperson said: “ Officers investigating disorder following a football match in Southampton have released images of a number of men they would like to speak to.

“Anyone who recognises them is asked to text BTP on 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, using the reference 435 of 9 August. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The appeal comes a matter of days before Portsmouth travel to take on Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium for first time in over 13 years. Police are on high alert for the event with all match going Pompey fans required to take official coaches to the game which will be escorted directly to the ground.

Southampton and Wrexham fan disorder British Transport Police have released images of men they want to speak to after a fight broke out between two groups of men in Southampton Central railway station on Saturday, August 9.

