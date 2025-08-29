Southampton station closed on day when Portsmouth play Saints
Southampton Central station will be closed on Sunday September 14 for essential maintenance. The game kicks off at St Mary’s stadium at 12pm after the match was moved for Sky Sports broadcasting.
It means people planning on travelling from Portsmouth to Southampton via train will face disruptions on the day - as will passengers of other routes.
Great Western Railway's Cardiff Central to Portsmouth Harbour services will be diverted and will not call at Southampton Central. There will be replacement buses operating between Eastleigh and Southampton Central.
CrossCountry, South Western Railway and Southern routes will also be affected with buses due to run between Bournemouth and Southampton Airport Parkway.