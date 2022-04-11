The 19-year-old was one of three people arrested as part of an investigation into a serious assault on Above Bar Street, Southampton, in the early hours of yesterday.

Emergency services were called at around 4am on Sunday after a man in his 20s from London was found with injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains with potentially life-changing injuries.

Above Bar Street, Southampton. Picture: Google Maps

Police arrested two men including a 21-year-old from Southampton and a 19-year-old from Fareham as well as a 17-year-old boy from Winchester on suspicion of attempted murder.

A large cordon was put in place on Sunday morning to allow officers to carry out important early investigative enquiries.

Detectives are still waiting to question the Fareham man, 19, as he suffered a stab wound and remains in hospital.

The 21-year-old man from Southampton also suffered a stab wound and was treated at hospital. He is now being questioned by officers.

The 17-year-old boy from Winchester, who was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, was not injured and has been released under investigation to allow for enquiries to continue.

Officers have been scouring CCTV and identifying witnesses to piece together the circumstances as to how the young men came to be injured.

Detective Inspector Rich Aston says: ‘We are working really hard to understand what happened in early hours of Sunday and why these men ended up in an altercation which led to them suffering such serious injuries.

‘We are working our way through the city’s CCTV cameras and speaking with witnesses and this work will continue while those men remain in hospital.

‘We know it worries people when people see parks cordoned off, and we understand why.

‘This incident happened in the street near East Park. Officers were on scene quickly because they were carrying out their normal night time economy patrols in and around the late night bars and clubs. We cordoned off the park in order to secure the potential crime scene.

‘We have increased patrols in the area and we would urge anyone with any information about this incident who has not yet spoken to us to do so by calling 101.’