Abdi Foinsiyo has been jailed for two years following the savage attack in February. A restraining order has also been placed on him after threatening to kill his victim.

Foinsiyo, 33, punched his victim repeatedly after a man in his 60s called the police for help. Detective inspector Christian Reid-Milligan, who led the investigation, said: ‘The victim was so badly injured that his right eye came out of its socket, and he has since lost vision in that eye.’

Abdi Foinsiyo has been jailed for two years after punching an eye socket out of his victim and partially blinding them. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police.

Foinsiyo, of Kent Street, Southampton, pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court to grievous bodily harm without intent. He appeared in court yesterday for his sentence.

The victim called police at 4.54pm on February 20 in a panic and said Foinsiyo, who he knew, was threatening him outside his flat in Kent Street. While on the phone, the thug entered the victim’s home and took the phone away from him.

Foinsiyo repeatedly said he was ‘going to kill this person’ before hanging up. He continually punched the victim in the face for over 30 seconds, who tried to escape twice but could not get away.

Foinsiyo rained blows on the man for a second time, before he eventually escaped by running away from his flat. Officers arrived at the scene minutes later and arrested Foinsiyo at the address – to which he said ‘I punched him up properly, I used my fist, I don’t need knives’.