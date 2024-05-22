Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was seriously assaulted earlier this month has now sadly passed away from his injuries.

As previously reported, police were called just after 8pm on Tuesday 14 May by South Central Ambulance Service to a report of an assault on Kent Street, Southampton. The victim was hospitalised with serious injuries and has now died.

Read More Man charged with grevious bodily harm following serious assault which hospitalised man in 40s

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers attended and Fuzel Miah, 44, from Southampton, was taken to hospital, where he has now died. An investigation was launched and as a result of our enquiries 35-year-old Ashley James Lear, of Kent Street, was previously charged with Section 20 grievous bodily harm.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...