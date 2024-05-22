Southampton man dies after brutal Kent Street attack as Hampshire police charge man with grievous bodily harm
and live on Freeview channel 276
As previously reported, police were called just after 8pm on Tuesday 14 May by South Central Ambulance Service to a report of an assault on Kent Street, Southampton. The victim was hospitalised with serious injuries and has now died.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers attended and Fuzel Miah, 44, from Southampton, was taken to hospital, where he has now died. An investigation was launched and as a result of our enquiries 35-year-old Ashley James Lear, of Kent Street, was previously charged with Section 20 grievous bodily harm.”
Lear is remanded into custody ahead of his next court hearing at Southampton Crown Court on June 24. For more information about how to report an incident, click here.