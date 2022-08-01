Gosport police responded to a post where a rooftop stand-off between a wanted man and officers in Grimsby ended after he was offered a McDonald’s.

The man came down from the property in Rutand Street shortly after a verbal exchange about food.

Police warned people not to get any ideas about climbing roofs for fast food. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

In response to whether they would use the tactic, Gosport police said in a Facebook post: ‘NO, WE WON'T! Please don't get any ideas.

‘Climbing on roofs is extremely dangerous and, if you do decide to climb on one, we will not buy you a McDonald's to tempt you down.’

