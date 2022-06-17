William McDowall from Shirley Road, Southampton appeared at Southampton Crown Court today (June 17) after previously pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, possessing a prohibited image of a child and possessing extreme pornographic images portraying sexual acts on an animal.

The 57-year-old possessed more than 47,000 indecent images of children.

McDowall has been jailed for 14 months and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

William McDowall has been jailed for 14 months for possessing thousands of indecent photos of children

He was also ordered to comply with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Officers arrested McDowall on July 30 2021 at his home address and seized several items, including two laptops and a hard drive.

Forensic examinations revealed he had 47,517 indecent images stored across these three devices from March 2012 to July 2021.

Of these images 9,294 were Category A, the most serious, which depicted babies, toddlers and teenagers being abused.

There were also a handful of images which depicted acts of bestiality.

In his police interview, McDowall admitted he had been viewing indecent images online for 20 years and described himself as a ‘lurker’.

PC Sarah Tickner from the Internet Child Abuse Team led the investigation.

She said: ‘McDowall had an extremely large collection of indecent images and some children depicted were as young as 12 months old.