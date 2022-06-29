Police were called to Cranbury Terrace following a report of a disturbance outside a property at 3.58m today.

Officers attended within a few minutes and located a 30-year-old man on the floor nearby with serious injuries.

First aid was administered and the man was taken to Southampton General Hospital but his death was confirmed shortly after arriving at hospital.

Man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 38-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assault by beating of an emergency worker and he remains in police custody at this time.

A crime scene is in place in Cranbury Terrace and is expected to remain there for some time while we conduct enquiries.

Officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area, so please speak to them if you live nearby and have any concerns.

Detective Chief Inspector Danielle Daltrey said: ‘Firstly, I would like to say my thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.

‘I understand this incident will be of concern to the local community, but I would like to reassure them that we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public at this time.

‘Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened.

‘If you were in the vicinity of Cranbury Terrace at the time, did you hear or see anything out of the ordinary or of concern?

‘Do you have any dash cam, ring doorbell or CCTV footage that could aid our investigation?

‘If so, please contact us as soon as you can – you could make a real difference.’

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote Operation Macro or the crime reference number 44220258475.

You can also send us information online by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC22W05-PO1 and quoting the same reference number.