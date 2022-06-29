‘Disobedient’ Michael Parr, 62, breached a sexual harm prevention order after he failed to tell police about having a Dell Tower computer.

The Waterlooville pervert, of Mill Road, also breached notification requirements for signing the sex offenders register after failing to inform police of online pseudonyms.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Parr was caught out after officers arrived at his address on June 28, 2020, before discovering the Dell device. ‘No indecent images were found but logs showed the defendant had logged onto it for more than three days,’ prosecutor James Kellam told Portsmouth Crown Court.

Parr had claimed he was going to inform officers within the allowed three-day period but had just fallen short.

An old laptop was also examined which showed fictitious accounts he should have told police about.

Parr claimed he thought ‘police knew’ about the names after they had seized the device in 2012.

Bridget O’Hagan, defending, said: ‘He had the (Dell) device for four days and the aliases were known to the police in 2012. It’s a shame it’s taken 10 years to come to light.’

She added: ‘He is single and isolated and has a reclusive existence and is alcohol dependent which has a massive impact on his judgement.

‘He is so cross that he put himself in this situation by one day.’

Parr admitting breaching his sexual harm prevention order and failing to comply with notification requirements.

The court heard Parr had 37 previous offences to his name which largely involved child abuse images and distribution, as well as breaches.

Judge David Melville QC said: ‘You deliberately failed to tell police immediately about the Dell Tower. You are lucky it was only one day outside (the period to tell police).

‘It is aggravated by your previous disobedience to court orders.

‘You have little contact with the outside world and live as a recluse.’

Parr was given a 24-week jail term suspended for two years and told to complete 20 rehabilitation days.